A chemist working on the synthesis of (+)-pilocarpine, an alkaloid used in the treatment of dry mouth and glaucoma, produced a mixture of enantiomers that gave a specific rotation [α]D = +97°. Based on the specific rotation of the pure enantiomer, calculate the ratio of (+)- to (-)-pilocarpine produced by the chemist.
As we learned in Chapter 2, we don't need to show hydrogens bonded to carbons when drawing organic molecules using line-angle formulas. At asymmetric centers, however, we often show the hydrogen. Why? When might it be unnecessary to show the hydrogen at a chiral center?
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Key Concepts
Line-Angle Formulas
Chirality and Asymmetric Centers
Stereochemistry
When the following substituted biphenyl was synthesized, it was found to have a specific rotation [α] of -23° at 25°C . When the specific rotation was measured at 100°C the compound had a specific rotation of 0° . Upon cooling back to 25°C the specific rotation was measured again, resulting in [α] = 0°. Explain these results.
A compound with two chiral centers that is meso will always have opposite absolute configurations at the two chiral centers. That is, a meso compound will never be (R,R) or (S,S); instead, it will be (R,S). Explain why this must be true.
Complete the structure of each of these so that it matches the (R) or (S) configuration associated with the name.
(e)
Draw the enantiomer of each of the molecules you drew in Assessment 6.52.
Natural products are organic compounds produced by living organisms, including plants, fungi, and animals. Often referred to as secondary metabolites because they are not required for survival of the organism, natural products have found broad utility as drugs themselves or as lead compounds used in the development of medicines. One such example is paclitaxel, which has been used as a cancer drug. Paclitaxel is isolated from the yew tree, where it is produced as a single stereoisomer (shown). Based on its structure, how many stereoisomers are possible for paclitaxel?