Absolute Stereochemistry

Absolute stereochemistry refers to the spatial arrangement of atoms in a molecule and is designated using the R/S system. This system is based on the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog priority rules, which assign priorities to substituents attached to a chiral center. By determining the configuration of these substituents, one can classify the stereocenter as either R (rectus) or S (sinister), which is essential for understanding the molecule's 3D structure.