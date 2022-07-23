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Ch. 6 - Stereoisomerism: Arrangement of Atoms in Space
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 6 - Stereoisomerism: Arrangement of Atoms in SpaceProblem 11f
Chapter 5, Problem 11f

For each of the following molecules, identify all stereocenters and draw all possible stereoisomers.
(f)

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1
Step 1: Analyze the molecular structure provided in the image. The molecule contains an alcohol group (-OH), a double bond, and a thioether group (-SCH₃). Identify all carbon atoms that are bonded to four different groups, as these are potential stereocenters.
Step 2: Examine the carbon atom attached to the -OH group. This carbon is bonded to the -OH group, a hydrogen atom, and two different carbon chains, making it a stereocenter.
Step 3: Examine the carbon atom attached to the -SCH₃ group. This carbon is bonded to the -SCH₃ group, a hydrogen atom, and two different carbon chains, making it another stereocenter.
Step 4: Consider the double bond in the molecule. Double bonds can exhibit cis-trans (E/Z) isomerism if the groups attached to the carbons of the double bond are different. Analyze the substituents on the double bond to determine if E/Z isomerism is possible.
Step 5: Combine the stereocenters and the E/Z isomerism to determine the total number of stereoisomers. Use the formula 2ⁿ, where n is the number of stereocenters plus any E/Z isomerism, to calculate the total number of stereoisomers. Draw each stereoisomer by varying the configurations at the stereocenters and the double bond.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stereocenters

Stereocenters, or chiral centers, are atoms in a molecule that have four different substituents attached to them, leading to non-superimposable mirror images. Identifying stereocenters is crucial for understanding the three-dimensional arrangement of atoms in a molecule, which directly influences its optical activity and reactivity.
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Stereoisomers

Stereoisomers are compounds that have the same molecular formula and connectivity of atoms but differ in the spatial arrangement of their atoms. This category includes enantiomers, which are non-superimposable mirror images, and diastereomers, which are not mirror images. Understanding stereoisomers is essential for predicting the behavior and properties of organic compounds.
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Drawing Stereoisomers

Drawing all possible stereoisomers involves systematically varying the configurations around each stereocenter. For a molecule with multiple stereocenters, the total number of stereoisomers can be calculated using the formula 2^n, where n is the number of stereocenters. This process helps visualize the different spatial arrangements and is critical for understanding the diversity of isomeric forms.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

For each of the following molecules, identify all stereocenters and draw all possible stereoisomers.

(a)

959
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Textbook Question

Identify the following molecules as chiral or achiral. If chiral, draw the nonsuperimposable mirror image and verify its nonsuperimposability.

(c)

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Textbook Question

Identify the following molecules as chiral or achiral. If chiral, draw the nonsuperimposable mirror image and verify its nonsuperimposability.

(e)

1380
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Textbook Question

For each of the following molecules, identify all stereocenters and draw all possible stereoisomers.

(e)

733
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Textbook Question

For each of the following molecules, identify all stereocenters and draw all possible stereoisomers.

(b)

823
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Textbook Question

Identify the following molecules as chiral or achiral. If chiral, draw the nonsuperimposable mirror image and verify its nonsuperimposability.

(f)

1683
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