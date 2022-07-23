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Ch. 6 - Stereoisomerism: Arrangement of Atoms in Space
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 6 - Stereoisomerism: Arrangement of Atoms in SpaceProblem 11a
Chapter 5, Problem 11a

For each of the following molecules, identify all stereocenters and draw all possible stereoisomers.
(a)

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1
Step 1: Analyze the molecular structure provided in the image. The molecule contains a hydroxyl group (-OH) attached to a carbon atom, and a double bond is present in the chain. Identify all carbon atoms that are connected to four different groups, as these are potential stereocenters.
Step 2: Examine the carbon atom attached to the hydroxyl group (-OH). This carbon is bonded to the hydroxyl group, a hydrogen atom, and two different alkyl groups. Since it is connected to four distinct groups, it qualifies as a stereocenter.
Step 3: Evaluate the double bond in the molecule. Double bonds can exhibit geometric isomerism (cis/trans or E/Z configurations) if the two groups attached to each carbon of the double bond are different. Check the substituents on both sides of the double bond to determine if geometric isomerism is possible.
Step 4: Determine the total number of stereoisomers. For each stereocenter, there are two possible configurations (R and S). Additionally, if geometric isomerism is present, it adds another layer of isomerism. Multiply the possibilities to calculate the total number of stereoisomers.
Step 5: Draw all possible stereoisomers. Represent each configuration of the stereocenter (R and S) and each geometric isomer (E and Z) systematically. Ensure that the drawings clearly show the spatial arrangement of groups around the stereocenter and the double bond.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stereocenters

Stereocenters, or chiral centers, are atoms in a molecule that have four different substituents attached to them, leading to non-superimposable mirror images. In organic chemistry, these centers are crucial for determining the molecule's chirality, which affects its optical activity and interactions with other chiral substances.
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Stereoisomers

Stereoisomers are compounds that have the same molecular formula and connectivity of atoms but differ in the spatial arrangement of their atoms. This category includes enantiomers, which are non-superimposable mirror images, and diastereomers, which are not mirror images. Understanding stereoisomers is essential for predicting the behavior and reactivity of chiral molecules.
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Drawing Stereoisomers

Drawing all possible stereoisomers involves systematically varying the configurations around each stereocenter. For a molecule with 'n' stereocenters, the maximum number of stereoisomers is 2^n. This process requires careful consideration of the spatial arrangement and can be facilitated by using wedge-and-dash notation to represent three-dimensional structures.
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Related Practice
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For each of the following molecules, draw one 3-D representation at only the necessary atoms (that is, the ones with four different atoms/groups attached).

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For each of the following molecules, identify all stereocenters and draw all possible stereoisomers.

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For each of the following molecules, identify all stereocenters and draw all possible stereoisomers.

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For each of the following molecules, identify all stereocenters and draw all possible stereoisomers.

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Textbook Question

For each of the following molecules, draw one 3-D representation at only the necessary atoms (that is, the ones with four different atoms/groups attached).

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Textbook Question

For each of the following molecules, draw one 3-D representation at only the necessary atoms (that is, the ones with four different atoms/groups attached).

(a)

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