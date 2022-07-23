Skip to main content
Ch. 6 - Stereoisomerism: Arrangement of Atoms in Space
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 6 - Stereoisomerism: Arrangement of Atoms in SpaceProblem 36a
Chapter 5, Problem 36a

How many stereoisomers are possible for each of the following molecules?
(a) Chemical structure of a molecule featuring a benzene ring and an amine group, labeled with "HN."

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of stereoisomers. Stereoisomers are compounds that have the same molecular formula and connectivity of atoms but differ in the spatial arrangement of atoms. The two main types are enantiomers and diastereomers.
Step 2: Determine the number of chiral centers in the molecule. A chiral center is typically a carbon atom bonded to four different groups. Count all such centers in the given molecule.
Step 3: Use the formula for calculating the maximum number of stereoisomers: \( 2^n \), where \( n \) is the number of chiral centers. This formula assumes that all chiral centers are independent and not restricted by symmetry.
Step 4: Check for any symmetry in the molecule. If the molecule has a plane of symmetry or other symmetry elements, the actual number of stereoisomers may be less than \( 2^n \). Symmetry can reduce the number of unique stereoisomers.
Step 5: Combine the information from the previous steps to determine the possible stereoisomers for the molecule. If the molecule has multiple stereogenic elements (e.g., double bonds with cis/trans isomerism), include those in your analysis as well.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stereoisomerism

Stereoisomerism refers to the phenomenon where compounds have the same molecular formula and connectivity of atoms but differ in the spatial arrangement of those atoms. This can lead to different physical and chemical properties. The two main types of stereoisomers are enantiomers, which are non-superimposable mirror images, and diastereomers, which are not mirror images of each other.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:58
Determining when molecules are stereoisomers.

Chirality

Chirality is a property of a molecule that makes it non-superimposable on its mirror image, often due to the presence of a chiral center, typically a carbon atom bonded to four different substituents. Molecules that are chiral can exist as two enantiomers, which can have significantly different biological activities. Identifying chiral centers is crucial for determining the number of stereoisomers.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:10
What is chirality?

Calculating Stereoisomers

The number of possible stereoisomers for a molecule can be calculated using the formula 2^n, where n is the number of chiral centers in the molecule. This formula assumes that all chiral centers are independent and can exist in both configurations (R and S). Additionally, if there are any elements of symmetry in the molecule, they must be considered as they can reduce the total number of unique stereoisomers.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:58
Determining when molecules are stereoisomers.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

For the molecules shown,

(i) count the number of stereocenters present and

(ii) draw all possible stereoisomers.

(iii) Identify the relationships between stereoisomers as enantiomers or diastereomers.

(b)

986
views
Textbook Question

How many stereoisomers are possible for each of the following molecules?

(c)

1243
views
Textbook Question

How many stereoisomers are possible for each of the following molecules?

(e)

1275
views
Textbook Question

For the molecules shown,

(i) count the number of stereocenters present and

(ii) draw all possible stereoisomers.

(iii) Identify the relationships between stereoisomers as enantiomers or diastereomers.

(c)

919
views
Textbook Question

For the molecules shown,

(i) count the number of stereocenters present and

(ii) draw all possible stereoisomers.

(iii) Identify the relationships between stereoisomers as enantiomers or diastereomers.

(a)

1508
views
Textbook Question

How many stereoisomers are possible for each of the following molecules?

(d)

1336
views