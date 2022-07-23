Stereoisomers

Stereoisomers are compounds that have the same molecular formula and connectivity of atoms but differ in the spatial arrangement of their atoms. They can be classified into two main types: enantiomers, which are non-superimposable mirror images, and diastereomers, which are not mirror images of each other. The number of stereoisomers for a molecule can be calculated using the formula 2^n, where n is the number of stereocenters.