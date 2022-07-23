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Ch. 6 - Stereoisomerism: Arrangement of Atoms in Space
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 6 - Stereoisomerism: Arrangement of Atoms in SpaceProblem 36c
Chapter 5, Problem 36c

How many stereoisomers are possible for each of the following molecules?
(c) Chemical structure of a molecule with multiple hydroxyl groups, illustrating potential stereoisomer configurations.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the number of stereocenters (chiral centers) in the molecule. A stereocenter is typically a carbon atom bonded to four different groups.
Use the formula for calculating the maximum number of stereoisomers: \( 2^n \), where \( n \) is the number of stereocenters in the molecule.
Check for any elements of symmetry in the molecule, such as a plane of symmetry or a center of symmetry. Symmetry can reduce the number of stereoisomers because some configurations may be identical.
Determine if the molecule contains any double bonds with restricted rotation (e.g., \( C=C \) bonds). If so, consider the possibility of cis-trans (geometric) isomerism, which can also contribute to the total number of stereoisomers.
Combine the information from the stereocenters and any geometric isomerism to calculate the total number of stereoisomers. Adjust for symmetry if applicable.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stereoisomerism

Stereoisomerism refers to the phenomenon where compounds have the same molecular formula and connectivity of atoms but differ in the spatial arrangement of those atoms. This can lead to different physical and chemical properties. The two main types of stereoisomers are enantiomers, which are non-superimposable mirror images, and diastereomers, which are not mirror images of each other.
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Chirality

Chirality is a property of a molecule that makes it non-superimposable on its mirror image, often due to the presence of a chiral center, typically a carbon atom bonded to four different substituents. Molecules that are chiral can exist as two enantiomers, which can have significantly different biological activities. Identifying chiral centers is crucial for determining the number of stereoisomers.
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Calculating Stereoisomers

The number of possible stereoisomers for a molecule can be calculated using the formula 2^n, where n is the number of chiral centers in the molecule. This formula assumes that all chiral centers are independent and can exist in both configurations (R and S). For molecules with additional elements of symmetry, the actual number of stereoisomers may be less than the maximum calculated using this formula.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following compounds are meso?

(a)

1748
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Textbook Question

For the molecules shown,

(i) count the number of stereocenters present and

(ii) draw all possible stereoisomers.

(iii) Identify the relationships between stereoisomers as enantiomers or diastereomers.

(b)

986
views
Textbook Question

How many stereoisomers are possible for each of the following molecules?

(a)

1284
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Textbook Question

How many stereoisomers are possible for each of the following molecules?

(e)

1275
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Textbook Question

For the molecules shown,

(i) count the number of stereocenters present and

(ii) draw all possible stereoisomers.

(iii) Identify the relationships between stereoisomers as enantiomers or diastereomers.

(c)

919
views
Textbook Question

How many stereoisomers are possible for each of the following molecules?

(d)

1336
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