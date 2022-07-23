Label the reactants in these acid–base reactions as Lewis acids (electrophiles) or Lewis bases (nucleophiles). Use curved arrows to show the movement of electron pairs in the reactions.
(d)
Label the reactants in these acid–base reactions as Lewis acids (electrophiles) or Lewis bases (nucleophiles). Use curved arrows to show the movement of electron pairs in the reactions.
(d)
Label the reactants in these acid–base reactions as Lewis acids (electrophiles) or Lewis bases (nucleophiles). Use curved arrows to show the movement of electron pairs in the reactions.
i.
Each of these compounds can react as an electrophile. In each case, use curved arrows to show how the electrophile would react with the strong nucleophile sodium ethoxide, Na+ −OCH2CH3.
a.
b. NH4+
In each reaction, label the reactants as Lewis acids (electrophiles) or Lewis bases (nucleophiles). Use curved arrows to show the movement of electron pairs in the reactions. Draw any nonbonding electrons to show how they participate in the reactions.
c.
In each reaction, label the reactants as Lewis acids (electrophiles) or Lewis bases (nucleophiles). Use curved arrows to show the movement of electron pairs in the reactions. Draw any nonbonding electrons to show how they participate in the reactions.
(a)
Each of these compounds can react as an electrophile. In each case, use curved arrows to show how the electrophile would react with the strong nucleophile sodium ethoxide, Na+ −OCH2CH3.
(c) CH3CH2Br
(d) BH3