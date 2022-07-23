Each of these compounds can react as a nucleophile. In each case, use curved arrows to show how the nucleophile would react with the strong electrophile BF3.
(e) CH3CH2OH
Each of these compounds can react as a nucleophile. In each case, use curved arrows to show how the nucleophile would react with the strong electrophile BF3.
(e) CH3CH2OH
The pKa of ascorbic acid (vitamin C, page 55) is 4.17, showing that it is slightly more acidic than acetic acid (CH3COOH, pKa 4.74).
c. Compare the most stable conjugate base of ascorbic acid with the conjugate base of acetic acid, and suggest why these two compounds have similar acidities, even though ascorbic acid lacks the carboxylic acid (COOH) group.
Each of these compounds can react as a nucleophile. In each case, use curved arrows to show how the nucleophile would react with the strong electrophile BF3.
(f) (CH3)2S
Many naturally occurring compounds contain more than one functional group. Identify the functional groups in the following compounds:
a. Penicillin G is a naturally occurring antibiotic.
b. Dopamine is the neurotransmitter that is deficient in Parkinson’s disease.
Each of these compounds can react as a nucleophile. In each case, use curved arrows to show how the nucleophile would react with the strong electrophile BF3.
(a)
(b)
Many naturally occurring compounds contain more than one functional group. Identify the functional groups in the following compounds:
d. Thyroxine is the principal thyroid hormone.