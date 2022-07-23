Textbook Question
Propose a mechanism for each reaction.
(a)
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Propose a mechanism for each reaction.
(a)
The following reaction involves a starting material with a double bond and a hydroxy group, yet its mechanism resembles a pinacol rearrangement. Propose a mechanism, and point out the part of your mechanism that resembles a pinacol rearrangement.
When the following substituted cycloheptanol undergoes dehydration, one of the minor products has undergone a ring contraction. Propose a mechanism to show how this ring contraction occurs.
Predict the products formed by periodic acid cleavage of the following diols.
(a) CH3CH(OH)CH(OH)CH3
(b)
Propose a mechanism for each reaction.
(c)
Predict the products formed by periodic acid cleavage of the following diols.
(c)
(d)