Textbook Question
Propose a mechanism for each reaction.
(a)
(b)
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Propose a mechanism for each reaction.
(a)
(b)
Show the alcohol and the acid chloride that combine to make the following esters.
(c)
(d)
When the following substituted cycloheptanol undergoes dehydration, one of the minor products has undergone a ring contraction. Propose a mechanism to show how this ring contraction occurs.
Predict the products formed by periodic acid cleavage of the following diols.
(a) CH3CH(OH)CH(OH)CH3
(b)
Propose a mechanism for each reaction.
(c)
Predict the products formed by periodic acid cleavage of the following diols.
(c)
(d)