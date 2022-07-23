Show the fragmentations that give rise to the peaks at m/z 43, 57, and 85 in the mass spectrum of 2,4-dimethylpentane (Figure 12-17).
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Show the fragmentations that give rise to the peaks at m/z 43, 57, and 85 in the mass spectrum of 2,4-dimethylpentane (Figure 12-17).
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Identify which of these four mass spectra indicate the presence of sulfur, chlorine, bromine, iodine, or nitrogen. Suggest a molecular formula for each.
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The infrared spectra for three compounds are provided. Each compound has one or more of the following functional groups: conjugated ketone, ester, amide, nitrile, and alkyne. Determine the functional group(s) in each compound, and assign the major peaks above 1600 cm–1.
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Account for the peaks at m/z 87, 111, and 126 in the mass spectrum of 2,6-dimethylheptan-4-ol.
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Predict the characteristic infrared absorptions of the functional groups in the following molecules.
(a) cyclohexene
(b) pentan-2-ol
(c) pentan-2-one
Predict the characteristic infrared absorptions of the functional groups in the following molecules.
(d) pent-1-yne
(e) diethylamine
(f) pentanoic acid