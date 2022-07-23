Textbook Question
Identify which of these four mass spectra indicate the presence of sulfur, chlorine, bromine, iodine, or nitrogen. Suggest a molecular formula for each.
<IMAGE>
1977
views
Identify which of these four mass spectra indicate the presence of sulfur, chlorine, bromine, iodine, or nitrogen. Suggest a molecular formula for each.
<IMAGE>
The infrared spectra for three compounds are provided. Each compound has one or more of the following functional groups: conjugated ketone, ester, amide, nitrile, and alkyne. Determine the functional group(s) in each compound, and assign the major peaks above 1600 cm–1.
<IMAGE>
Spectra are given for three compounds. Each compound has one or more of the following functional groups: alcohol, amine, ketone, aldehyde, and carboxylic acid. Determine the functional group(s) in each compound, and assign the major peaks above 1600 cm–1.
<IMAGE>