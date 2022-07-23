The standard 13C NMR spectrum of phenyl propanoate is shown here. Predict the appearance of the DEPT-90 and DEPT-135 spectra.
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The standard 13C NMR spectrum of phenyl propanoate is shown here. Predict the appearance of the DEPT-90 and DEPT-135 spectra.
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A laboratory student was converting cyclohexanol to cyclohexyl bromide by using one equivalent of sodium bromide in a large excess of concentrated sulfuric acid. The major product she recovered was not cyclohexyl bromide, but a compound of formula C6H10 that gave the following 13C NMR spectrum:
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(a) Propose a structure for this product.
(b) Assign the peaks in the 13C NMR spectrum to the carbon atoms in the structure.
(c) Suggest modifications in the reaction to obtain a better yield of cyclohexyl bromide.
An unknown compound has the molecular formula C9H11Br. Its proton NMR spectrum shows the following absorptions:
singlet, δ7.1, integral 44 mm
singlet, δ2.3, integral 130 mm
singlet, δ2.2, integral 67 mm
Propose a structure for this compound.
An inexperienced graduate student was making some 4-hydroxybutanoic acid. He obtained an excellent yield of a different compound, whose 13C NMR spectrum is shown here.
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(a) Propose a structure for this product.
(b) Assign the peaks in the 13C NMR spectrum to the carbon atoms in the structure.
(b) Draw the proton NMR spectrum you would expect for butan-2-one. How well do the proton chemical shifts predict the carbon chemical shifts using the "15 to 20 times as large" rule of thumb?
(a) Show which carbon atoms correspond with which peaks in the 13C NMR spectrum of butan-2-one (Figure 13-45).
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