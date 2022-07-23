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Ch. 13 - Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 13 - Nuclear Magnetic Resonance SpectroscopyProblem 50
Chapter 13, Problem 50

(a) Draw all six isomers of formula C4H8 (including stereoisomers).
(b) For each structure, show how many types of H would appear in the proton NMR spectrum.
(c) For each structure, show how many types of C would appear in the 13C NMR spectrum.
(d) If an unknown compound of formula C4H8 shows two types of H and three types of C, can you determine its structure from this information?

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Step 1: Begin by identifying the possible structural isomers for the formula C4H8. Since the formula indicates a degree of unsaturation (C4H8 has one degree of unsaturation), consider structures with either one double bond or one ring. Draw all six isomers, including stereoisomers, such as 1-butene, cis-2-butene, trans-2-butene, 2-methylpropene, cyclobutane, and methylcyclopropane.
Step 2: For each isomer, analyze the proton NMR spectrum. Count the number of unique hydrogen environments based on symmetry and connectivity. For example, in 1-butene, there are four types of hydrogens: terminal alkene hydrogens, internal alkene hydrogens, hydrogens on the CH2 group, and hydrogens on the CH3 group. Repeat this analysis for all six isomers.
Step 3: For each isomer, analyze the 13C NMR spectrum. Count the number of unique carbon environments based on symmetry and connectivity. For example, in 1-butene, there are four types of carbons: two alkene carbons (one terminal and one internal), one CH2 carbon, and one CH3 carbon. Repeat this analysis for all six isomers.
Step 4: Evaluate the given NMR data for the unknown compound (two types of H and three types of C). Compare this information to the NMR data for each of the six isomers. Identify which structure matches the given data. For example, methylcyclopropane has two types of hydrogens and three types of carbons, making it a likely candidate.
Step 5: Conclude whether the structure of the unknown compound can be determined solely from the given NMR data. If the data matches only one isomer, the structure can be confidently identified. If multiple isomers share the same NMR characteristics, additional data (e.g., IR or mass spectrometry) may be needed for confirmation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Isomerism

Isomerism refers to the phenomenon where compounds with the same molecular formula exhibit different structural or spatial arrangements. In the case of C4H8, isomers can include structural isomers, which differ in connectivity, and stereoisomers, which differ in spatial orientation. Understanding isomerism is crucial for identifying the various forms of a compound and their unique properties.
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Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectroscopy

NMR spectroscopy is a powerful analytical technique used to determine the structure of organic compounds by observing the magnetic environment of nuclei, particularly hydrogen (1H) and carbon (13C). The number of distinct types of hydrogen or carbon atoms in a molecule can be inferred from the NMR spectrum, which helps in distinguishing between isomers and understanding their chemical environments.
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Chemical Environment

The chemical environment refers to the specific surroundings of an atom within a molecule, which influences its reactivity and the signals observed in NMR spectroscopy. In proton NMR, different types of hydrogen atoms (e.g., those attached to different carbon atoms or functional groups) will resonate at different frequencies, leading to distinct peaks. This concept is essential for interpreting NMR data and deducing the structure of organic compounds.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Different types of protons and carbons in alkanes tend to absorb at similar chemical shifts, making structure determination difficult. Explain how the 13C NMR spectrum, including the DEPT technique, would allow you to distinguish among the following four isomers.

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Textbook Question

Hexamethylbenzene undergoes free-radical chlorination to give one monochlorinated product (C12H17Cl) and four dichlorinated products (C12H16Cl2). These products are easily separated by GC-MS, but the dichlorinated products are difficult to distinguish by their mass spectra. Draw the monochlorinated product and the four dichlorinated products, and explain how 13C NMR would easily distinguish among these compounds.

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Textbook Question

The three isomers of dimethylbenzene are commonly named ortho-xylene, meta-xylene, and para-xylene. These three isomers are difficult to distinguish using proton NMR, but they are instantly identifiable using 13C NMR.

(a) Describe how carbon NMR distinguishes these three isomers.

(b) Explain why they are difficult to distinguish using proton NMR.

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Textbook Question

Each of these four structures has molecular formula C4H8O2. Match the structure with its characteristic proton NMR signals. (Not all of the signals are listed in each case.)

(a) sharp 1H singlet at δ8.0 and 2H triplet at δ4.0

(b) sharp 3H singlet at δ2.0 and 2H quartet at δ4.1

(c) sharp 3H singlet at δ3.7 and 2H quartet at δ2.3

(d) broad 1H singlet at δ11.5 and 2H triplet at δ2.3

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Textbook Question

When 2-chloro-2-methylbutane is treated with a variety of strong bases, the products always seem to contain two isomers (A and B) of formula C5H10. When sodium hydroxide is used as the base, isomer A predominates. When potassium tert-butoxide is used as the base, isomer B predominates. The 1H and 13C NMR spectra of A and B are given below.

(a) Determine the structures of isomers A and B.

(b) Explain why A is the major product when using sodium hydroxide as the base and why B is the major product when using potassium tert-butoxide as the base.

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Textbook Question

(A true story.) A major university was designated as a national nuclear magnetic resonance center by the National Science Foundation. Several large superconducting instruments were being installed when a government safety inspector appeared and demanded to know what provisions were being made to handle the nuclear waste produced by these instruments. Assume you are the manager of the NMR center, and offer an explanation that could be understood by a nonscientist.

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