Textbook Question
Name the following compounds:
(a)
(b)
(c)
1223
views
1
rank
Name the following compounds:
(a)
(b)
(c)
Ciprofloxacin is a member of the fluoroquinolone class of antibiotics.
a. Which of its rings are aromatic?
Name the following compounds:
(d)
(e)
(f)
The UV spectrum of 1-phenylprop-2-en-1-ol shows an intense absorption at 220 nm and a weaker absorption at 258 nm. When this compound is treated with dilute sulfuric acid, it rearranges to an isomer with an intense absorption at 250 nm and a weaker absorption at 290 nm. Suggest a structure for the isomeric product and propose a mechanism for its formation.
Ciprofloxacin is a member of the fluoroquinolone class of antibiotics.
(b) Which nitrogen atoms are basic?
Explain why each compound is aromatic, antiaromatic, or nonaromatic.
(g)
(h)