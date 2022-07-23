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Ch. 16 - Aromatic Compounds
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 16 - Aromatic CompoundsProblem 23
Chapter 16, Problem 23

Draw and name all the chlorinated benzenes having from one to six chlorine atoms.

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Step 1: Understand the structure of benzene. Benzene is a six-membered aromatic ring with alternating double bonds (a conjugated π-system). Its molecular formula is C₆H₆, and it serves as the parent structure for chlorinated derivatives.
Step 2: Begin with the simplest case, monochlorobenzene. Replace one hydrogen atom on the benzene ring with a chlorine atom. The resulting compound is named chlorobenzene, and there is only one possible structure due to the symmetry of the benzene ring.
Step 3: Move to dichlorobenzenes. Replace two hydrogen atoms with chlorine atoms. Due to the symmetry of the benzene ring, there are three possible isomers: ortho-dichlorobenzene (1,2-dichlorobenzene), meta-dichlorobenzene (1,3-dichlorobenzene), and para-dichlorobenzene (1,4-dichlorobenzene).
Step 4: Continue to trichlorobenzenes. Replace three hydrogen atoms with chlorine atoms. Consider all possible positions for the chlorine atoms, keeping in mind the symmetry of the benzene ring. This results in three distinct isomers: 1,2,3-trichlorobenzene, 1,2,4-trichlorobenzene, and 1,3,5-trichlorobenzene.
Step 5: Repeat the process for tetra-, penta-, and hexachlorobenzenes. For tetrachlorobenzenes, there are three isomers: 1,2,3,4-tetrachlorobenzene, 1,2,3,5-tetrachlorobenzene, and 1,2,4,5-tetrachlorobenzene. For pentachlorobenzene, there is only one isomer due to symmetry. For hexachlorobenzene, all six hydrogen atoms are replaced by chlorine, resulting in a single compound.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chlorinated Benzenes

Chlorinated benzenes are aromatic compounds derived from benzene by substituting one or more hydrogen atoms with chlorine atoms. The presence of chlorine affects the chemical properties and reactivity of the benzene ring, making these compounds important in various chemical reactions and industrial applications.

Substitution Reactions

Substitution reactions are a fundamental type of chemical reaction where an atom or a group of atoms in a molecule is replaced by another atom or group. In the case of chlorinated benzenes, electrophilic aromatic substitution is the primary mechanism, where chlorine replaces hydrogen on the benzene ring, leading to a variety of chlorinated derivatives.

Isomerism in Chlorinated Compounds

Isomerism refers to the existence of compounds with the same molecular formula but different structural arrangements. Chlorinated benzenes can exhibit structural isomerism, such as ortho, meta, and para isomers, depending on the positions of the chlorine substituents on the benzene ring, which significantly influences their physical and chemical properties.
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