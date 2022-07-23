Aromaticity

Aromaticity refers to a property of cyclic compounds that exhibit enhanced stability due to the delocalization of π-electrons across the ring structure. For a compound to be considered aromatic, it must follow Hückel's rule, which states that it should have a planar structure and contain a specific number of π-electrons (4n + 2, where n is a non-negative integer). This concept is crucial for identifying which rings in ciprofloxacin are aromatic.