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Ch. 16 - Aromatic Compounds
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 16 - Aromatic CompoundsProblem 32b
Chapter 16, Problem 32b

The following molecules and ions are grouped by similar structures. Classify each as aromatic, antiaromatic, or nonaromatic. For the aromatic and antiaromatic species, give the number of pi electrons in the ring.
(b) Five molecular structures of aromatic heterocycles, including nitrogen and oxygen atoms, with varying charge states.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the structure of each molecule or ion to determine the number of pi electrons in the ring. Pi electrons are contributed by double bonds and lone pairs on heteroatoms that are part of the conjugated system.
Step 2: Apply Huckel's rule for aromaticity, which states that a molecule is aromatic if it is cyclic, planar, fully conjugated, and contains (4n + 2) pi electrons, where n is a non-negative integer. Anti-aromatic molecules are cyclic, planar, fully conjugated, but contain 4n pi electrons. Non-aromatic molecules do not meet the criteria for aromaticity or anti-aromaticity.
Step 3: For the first structure (furan), the oxygen atom contributes a lone pair to the conjugated system, and the ring contains two double bonds. Count the total number of pi electrons in the ring.
Step 4: For the second structure (pyrrole), the nitrogen atom contributes a lone pair to the conjugated system, and the ring contains two double bonds. Count the total number of pi electrons in the ring.
Step 5: For the third structure (oxazole), the oxygen atom does not contribute a lone pair to the conjugated system, and the ring contains two double bonds. For the fourth structure (nitrogen anion), the nitrogen atom contributes a lone pair to the conjugated system. For the fifth structure (protonated pyrrole), the nitrogen atom does not contribute a lone pair to the conjugated system. Classify each structure as aromatic, antiaromatic, or nonaromatic based on the pi electron count and Huckel's rule.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Aromaticity

Aromatic compounds are cyclic, planar molecules with a ring of p-orbitals that allows for delocalization of pi electrons. According to Hückel's rule, a molecule is aromatic if it contains 4n + 2 pi electrons, where n is a non-negative integer. This delocalization contributes to the stability and unique reactivity of aromatic compounds.
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Antiaromaticity

Antiaromatic compounds are also cyclic and planar but contain 4n pi electrons, leading to destabilization due to the unfavorable overlap of p-orbitals. This results in increased reactivity and instability compared to nonaromatic compounds. Understanding the distinction between aromatic and antiaromatic systems is crucial for predicting the behavior of these molecules.
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Nonaromaticity

Nonaromatic compounds do not meet the criteria for aromaticity or antiaromaticity. They may be acyclic, lack planarity, or have an insufficient number of pi electrons for delocalization. Nonaromatic compounds typically exhibit standard reactivity patterns associated with aliphatic compounds, making them less stable than aromatic compounds but more stable than antiaromatic ones.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The following molecules and ions are grouped by similar structures. Classify each as aromatic, antiaromatic, or nonaromatic. For the aromatic and antiaromatic species, give the number of pi electrons in the ring.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Four pairs of compounds are shown. In each pair, one of the compounds reacts more quickly, or with a more favorable equilibrium constant, than the less conjugated system. In each case, explain the enhanced reactivity.

(d)

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Textbook Question

The following molecules and ions are grouped by similar structures. Classify each as aromatic, antiaromatic, or nonaromatic. For the aromatic and antiaromatic species, give the number of pi electrons in the ring.

(c)

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Textbook Question

The following molecules and ions are grouped by similar structures. Classify each as aromatic, antiaromatic, or nonaromatic. For the aromatic and antiaromatic species, give the number of pi electrons in the ring.

(g)

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Textbook Question

One of the following hydrocarbons is much more acidic than the others. Indicate which one, and explain why it is unusually acidic.

1876
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Textbook Question

The following molecules and ions are grouped by similar structures. Classify each as aromatic, antiaromatic, or nonaromatic. For the aromatic and antiaromatic species, give the number of pi electrons in the ring.

(d)

159
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