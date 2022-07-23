Step 5: For the third structure (oxazole), the oxygen atom does not contribute a lone pair to the conjugated system, and the ring contains two double bonds. For the fourth structure (nitrogen anion), the nitrogen atom contributes a lone pair to the conjugated system. For the fifth structure (protonated pyrrole), the nitrogen atom does not contribute a lone pair to the conjugated system. Classify each structure as aromatic, antiaromatic, or nonaromatic based on the pi electron count and Huckel's rule.