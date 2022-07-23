The following molecules and ions are grouped by similar structures. Classify each as aromatic, antiaromatic, or nonaromatic. For the aromatic and antiaromatic species, give the number of pi electrons in the ring.
(a)
The following molecules and ions are grouped by similar structures. Classify each as aromatic, antiaromatic, or nonaromatic. For the aromatic and antiaromatic species, give the number of pi electrons in the ring.
(a)
Four pairs of compounds are shown. In each pair, one of the compounds reacts more quickly, or with a more favorable equilibrium constant, than the less conjugated system. In each case, explain the enhanced reactivity.
(d)
The following molecules and ions are grouped by similar structures. Classify each as aromatic, antiaromatic, or nonaromatic. For the aromatic and antiaromatic species, give the number of pi electrons in the ring.
(c)
The following molecules and ions are grouped by similar structures. Classify each as aromatic, antiaromatic, or nonaromatic. For the aromatic and antiaromatic species, give the number of pi electrons in the ring.
(g)
One of the following hydrocarbons is much more acidic than the others. Indicate which one, and explain why it is unusually acidic.
The following molecules and ions are grouped by similar structures. Classify each as aromatic, antiaromatic, or nonaromatic. For the aromatic and antiaromatic species, give the number of pi electrons in the ring.
(d)