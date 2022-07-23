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Ch. 16 - Aromatic Compounds
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 16 - Aromatic CompoundsProblem 32a
Chapter 16, Problem 32a

The following molecules and ions are grouped by similar structures. Classify each as aromatic, antiaromatic, or nonaromatic. For the aromatic and antiaromatic species, give the number of pi electrons in the ring.
(a)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the structure of each molecule or ion. All three structures are cyclopropene derivatives, with one containing a neutral cyclopropene ring, one containing a cyclopropene ring with a negative charge, and one containing a cyclopropene ring with a positive charge.
Step 2: Determine the number of pi electrons in the ring for each structure. The neutral cyclopropene has 2 pi electrons from the double bond. The negatively charged cyclopropene has 4 pi electrons (2 from the double bond and 2 from the lone pair on the negatively charged carbon). The positively charged cyclopropene has 2 pi electrons from the double bond.
Step 3: Apply Huckel's rule to classify aromaticity. Huckel's rule states that a molecule is aromatic if it has (4n + 2) pi electrons, where n is a non-negative integer. Anti-aromatic molecules have 4n pi electrons, and non-aromatic molecules do not meet the criteria for aromaticity or anti-aromaticity.
Step 4: Classify each structure. The neutral cyclopropene has 2 pi electrons, which fits Huckel's rule for aromaticity (n=0). The negatively charged cyclopropene has 4 pi electrons, which fits the criteria for anti-aromaticity. The positively charged cyclopropene has 2 pi electrons, which fits Huckel's rule for aromaticity (n=0).
Step 5: Summarize the classification. The neutral cyclopropene and positively charged cyclopropene are aromatic with 2 pi electrons each. The negatively charged cyclopropene is anti-aromatic with 4 pi electrons.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Aromaticity

Aromatic compounds are cyclic, planar molecules that follow Hückel's rule, which states they must have 4n + 2 π electrons (where n is a non-negative integer). This electron configuration allows for delocalization, contributing to the stability and unique reactivity of aromatic compounds. Common examples include benzene and its derivatives.
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Antiaromaticity

Antiaromatic compounds are also cyclic and planar but contain 4n π electrons, leading to instability due to the unfavorable electron configuration. This results in increased reactivity compared to nonaromatic compounds. An example of an antiaromatic compound is cyclobutadiene, which has 4 π electrons.
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Nonaromaticity

Nonaromatic compounds do not meet the criteria for aromaticity or antiaromaticity. They may be acyclic, lack planarity, or have an insufficient number of π electrons. Nonaromatic compounds do not exhibit the special stability associated with aromatic compounds, and their reactivity is generally more predictable and less complex.
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