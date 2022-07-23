Propose products (if any) and mechanisms for the following AlCl3-catalyzed reactions:
c. 3-chloro-2,2-dimethylbutane with isopropylbenzene
Propose products (if any) and mechanisms for the following AlCl3-catalyzed reactions:
c. 3-chloro-2,2-dimethylbutane with isopropylbenzene
Biphenyl is two benzene rings joined by a single bond. The site of substitution for a biphenyl is determined by (1) which phenyl ring is more activated (or less deactivated), and (2) which position on that ring is most reactive, using the fact that a phenyl substituent is activating and ortho, para-directing.
b. Predict the mononitration products of the following compounds
(v)
Propose products (if any) and mechanisms for the following AlCl3-catalyzed reactions:
b. methyl chloride with anisole
Biphenyl is two benzene rings joined by a single bond. The site of substitution for a biphenyl is determined by (1) which phenyl ring is more activated (or less deactivated), and (2) which position on that ring is most reactive, using the fact that a phenyl substituent is activating and ortho, para-directing.
b. Predict the mononitration products of the following compounds
(ii)
Biphenyl is two benzene rings joined by a single bond. The site of substitution for a biphenyl is determined by (1) which phenyl ring is more activated (or less deactivated), and (2) which position on that ring is most reactive, using the fact that a phenyl substituent is activating and ortho, para-directing.
b. Predict the mononitration products of the following compounds
(iii)
Propose products (if any) and mechanisms for the following AlCl3-catalyzed reactions:
a. chlorocyclohexane with benzene