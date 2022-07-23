What products would you expect from the following coupling reactions?
(c)
What products would you expect from the following coupling reactions?
(c)
The following compound reacts with a hot, concentrated solution of NaOH (in a sealed tube) to give a mixture of two products. Propose structures for these products, and give a mechanism to account for their formation.
Give the structures of compounds A through C in the following series of reactions.
Give the structures of compounds C through D in the following series of reactions.
What products would you expect from the following coupling reactions?
(d)
(e)
A student added 3-phenylpropanoic acid (PhCH2CH2COOH) to a molten salt consisting of a 1:1 mixture of NaCl and AlCl3 maintained at 170 °C. After 5 minutes, he poured the molten mixture into water and extracted it into dichloromethane. Evaporation of the dichloromethane gave a 96% yield of the product whose spectra follow. The mass spectrum of the product shows a molecular ion at m/z 132. What is the product?
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