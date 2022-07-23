Give the structures of compounds A through B in the following series of reactions.
Give the structures of compounds A through C in the following series of reactions.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Reaction Mechanisms
Functional Groups
Stereochemistry
The following compound reacts with a hot, concentrated solution of NaOH (in a sealed tube) to give a mixture of two products. Propose structures for these products, and give a mechanism to account for their formation.
Give the structures of compounds C through D in the following series of reactions.
Show the products you expect when each compound reacts with NBS with light shining on the reaction.
(d)
What products would you expect from the following coupling reactions?
(d)
(e)
A student added 3-phenylpropanoic acid (PhCH2CH2COOH) to a molten salt consisting of a 1:1 mixture of NaCl and AlCl3 maintained at 170 °C. After 5 minutes, he poured the molten mixture into water and extracted it into dichloromethane. Evaporation of the dichloromethane gave a 96% yield of the product whose spectra follow. The mass spectrum of the product shows a molecular ion at m/z 132. What is the product?
<IMAGE>