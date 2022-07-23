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Ch. 17 - Reactions of Aromatic Compounds
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 17 - Reactions of Aromatic CompoundsProblem 78a
Chapter 17, Problem 78a

Phenolphthalein, a common nonprescription laxative, is also an acid–base indicator that is colorless in acid and red in base. Phenolphthalein is synthesized by the acid-catalyzed reaction of phthalic anhydride with 2 equivalents of phenol.

a. Propose a mechanism for the synthesis of phenolphthalein.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Protonation of phthalic anhydride - The reaction begins with the acid catalyst (H⁺) protonating one of the carbonyl oxygen atoms in phthalic anhydride. This increases the electrophilicity of the carbonyl carbon, making it more susceptible to nucleophilic attack.
Step 2: Nucleophilic attack by phenol - The phenol molecule acts as a nucleophile, attacking the electrophilic carbonyl carbon of the protonated phthalic anhydride. This forms a tetrahedral intermediate.
Step 3: Loss of water and formation of an ester bond - The tetrahedral intermediate collapses, expelling a molecule of water and forming an ester bond between the phenol and phthalic anhydride.
Step 4: Second nucleophilic attack by phenol - A second molecule of phenol attacks the remaining carbonyl group of the phthalic anhydride, forming another tetrahedral intermediate. This step is similar to the first nucleophilic attack.
Step 5: Cyclization and formation of phenolphthalein - The intermediate undergoes cyclization, where the aromatic ring of phenol attacks the carbonyl group, forming a new carbon-carbon bond. This results in the final structure of phenolphthalein, which is stabilized by resonance.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acid-Catalyzed Reactions

Acid-catalyzed reactions involve the use of an acid to increase the rate of a chemical reaction. In the synthesis of phenolphthalein, sulfuric acid acts as a catalyst, facilitating the reaction between phthalic anhydride and phenol. This process typically involves protonation of the reactants, making them more reactive and promoting the formation of the desired product.
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Phenol and Its Derivatives

Phenol is a simple aromatic compound with a hydroxyl (-OH) group attached to a benzene ring. In the synthesis of phenolphthalein, two equivalents of phenol react with phthalic anhydride to form a complex structure. Understanding the reactivity of phenol and its ability to undergo electrophilic substitution is crucial for grasping how phenolphthalein is formed.
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Color Change in Acid-Base Indicators

Phenolphthalein is an acid-base indicator that exhibits a distinct color change depending on the pH of the solution. It is colorless in acidic conditions and turns red in basic conditions due to the formation of a red dianion. This property is essential for its use in titrations and pH testing, highlighting the relationship between molecular structure and colorimetric response.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Show how you would use a Suzuki reaction to synthesize the following biaryl compound. As starting materials, you may use the two indicated compounds, plus any additional reagents you need.

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Textbook Question

The antioxidants BHA and BHT are commonly used as food preservatives. Show how BHA and BHT can be made from phenol and hydroquinone

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Textbook Question

Phenolphthalein, a common nonprescription laxative, is also an acid–base indicator that is colorless in acid and red in base. Phenolphthalein is synthesized by the acid-catalyzed reaction of phthalic anhydride with 2 equivalents of phenol.

b. Propose a mechanism for the conversion of phenolphthalein to its red dianion in base.

c. Use resonance structures to show that the two phenolic oxygen atoms are equivalent (each with half a negative charge) in the red phenolphthalein dianion.

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Textbook Question

A common illicit synthesis of methamphetamine involves an interesting variation of the Birch reduction. A solution of ephedrine in alcohol is added to liquid ammonia, followed by several pieces of lithium metal. The Birch reduction usually reduces the aromatic ring (Section 17-14C), but in this case it eliminates the hydroxy group of ephedrine to give methamphetamine. Propose a mechanism, similar to that for the Birch reduction, to explain this unusual course of the reaction.

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