Show how you would use a Suzuki reaction to synthesize the following biaryl compound. As starting materials, you may use the two indicated compounds, plus any additional reagents you need.
Phenolphthalein, a common nonprescription laxative, is also an acid–base indicator that is colorless in acid and red in base. Phenolphthalein is synthesized by the acid-catalyzed reaction of phthalic anhydride with 2 equivalents of phenol.
a. Propose a mechanism for the synthesis of phenolphthalein.
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Key Concepts
Acid-Catalyzed Reactions
Phenol and Its Derivatives
Color Change in Acid-Base Indicators
The antioxidants BHA and BHT are commonly used as food preservatives. Show how BHA and BHT can be made from phenol and hydroquinone
Phenolphthalein, a common nonprescription laxative, is also an acid–base indicator that is colorless in acid and red in base. Phenolphthalein is synthesized by the acid-catalyzed reaction of phthalic anhydride with 2 equivalents of phenol.
b. Propose a mechanism for the conversion of phenolphthalein to its red dianion in base.
c. Use resonance structures to show that the two phenolic oxygen atoms are equivalent (each with half a negative charge) in the red phenolphthalein dianion.
A common illicit synthesis of methamphetamine involves an interesting variation of the Birch reduction. A solution of ephedrine in alcohol is added to liquid ammonia, followed by several pieces of lithium metal. The Birch reduction usually reduces the aromatic ring (Section 17-14C), but in this case it eliminates the hydroxy group of ephedrine to give methamphetamine. Propose a mechanism, similar to that for the Birch reduction, to explain this unusual course of the reaction.