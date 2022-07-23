(b) Explain why m-xylene undergoes nitration 100 times faster than p-xylene.
Propose a mechanism for the aluminum chloride–catalyzed reaction of benzene with chlorine.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution
Role of Aluminum Chloride as a Catalyst
Formation of the Sigma Complex
Step 2 of the iodination of benzene shows water acting as a base and removing a proton from the sigma complex. We did not consider the possibility of water acting as a nucleophile and attacking the carbocation, as in an electrophilic addition to an alkene. Draw the reaction that would occur if water reacted as a nucleophile and added to the carbocation. Explain why this type of addition is rarely observed.
Styrene (vinylbenzene) undergoes electrophilic aromatic substitution much faster than benzene, and the products are found to be primarily ortho- and para-substituted styrenes. Use resonance forms of the intermediates to explain these results.
p-Xylene undergoes nitration much faster than benzene. Use resonance forms of the sigma complex to explain this accelerated rate