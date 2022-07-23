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Ch. 18 - Ketones and Aldehydes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 18 - Ketones and AldehydesProblem 1b
Chapter 18, Problem 1b

Give the IUPAC name and (if possible) a common name for each compound.
(b)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the functional group in the compound. The compound contains an aldehyde group (-CHO), which is a key functional group for naming.
Step 2: Determine the longest carbon chain that includes the aldehyde group. In this case, the chain has four carbons, making the parent name 'butanal'.
Step 3: Identify and name the substituents attached to the main chain. There is a phenyl group (Ph) attached to the second carbon and a methyl group (CH₃) attached to the first carbon.
Step 4: Assign locants (numbers) to the substituents based on the position of the aldehyde group, which is always at position 1. The phenyl group is at position 2, and the methyl group is at position 1.
Step 5: Combine the substituent names with the parent name, arranging them alphabetically and including the locants. The IUPAC name is 2-phenyl-1-methylbutanal.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming organic chemical compounds. It involves identifying the longest carbon chain, determining the functional groups present, and assigning locants to indicate the position of substituents. For the compound in the image, the longest chain includes the aldehyde functional group, which influences the naming convention.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In the provided structure, the aldehyde group (-CHO) is a key functional group that defines the compound's reactivity and properties, making it essential for determining the IUPAC name.
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Common Names vs. IUPAC Names

Common names are traditional names used for compounds that may not follow systematic naming rules, while IUPAC names are standardized and provide a clear description of the molecular structure. For many organic compounds, including those with functional groups like aldehydes, both names can be used, but the IUPAC name is preferred for clarity and consistency in scientific communication.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the structure for each of the following:

a. 2-phenylhexane

b. benzyl alcohol

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Textbook Question

Give the IUPAC name and (if possible) a common name for each compound.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Why were no products from the McLafferty rearrangement observed in the spectrum of butan-2-one (Figure 18-3)?

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Textbook Question

Draw the structure for each of the following:

c. 3-benzylpentane

d. bromomethylbenzene

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Textbook Question

Give the IUPAC name and (if possible) a common name for each compound.

(c)

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