Textbook Question
Draw the structure for each of the following:
a. 2-phenylhexane
b. benzyl alcohol
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Draw the structure for each of the following:
a. 2-phenylhexane
b. benzyl alcohol
Give the IUPAC name and (if possible) a common name for each compound.
(a)
Why were no products from the McLafferty rearrangement observed in the spectrum of butan-2-one (Figure 18-3)?
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Draw the structure for each of the following:
c. 3-benzylpentane
d. bromomethylbenzene
Give the IUPAC name and (if possible) a common name for each compound.
(c)