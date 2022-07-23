Step 2: Analyze the structure of the given alcohol, 1-methylcyclohexan-1,4-diol. This molecule contains two hydroxyl (-OH) groups: one at the 1-position (attached to a tertiary carbon) and another at the 4-position (attached to a secondary carbon). The tertiary alcohol at the 1-position is resistant to oxidation under these conditions, while the secondary alcohol at the 4-position is susceptible to oxidation.