Textbook Question
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions by adding an organolithium reagent to an acid.
(b)
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Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions by adding an organolithium reagent to an acid.
(b)
Why were no products from the McLafferty rearrangement observed in the spectrum of butan-2-one (Figure 18-3)?
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Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions by adding an organolithium reagent to an acid.
(a)
Draw the structure for each of the following:
c. 3-benzylpentane
d. bromomethylbenzene
Give the IUPAC name and (if possible) a common name for each compound.
(c)
Show how you would synthesize each compound from starting materials containing no more than six carbon atoms.