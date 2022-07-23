Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions by adding an organolithium reagent to an acid.
(d) phenylacetic acid → 3,3-dimethyl-1-phenylbutan-2-one
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions by adding an organolithium reagent to an acid.
(d) phenylacetic acid → 3,3-dimethyl-1-phenylbutan-2-one
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic
conversions by adding an organolithium reagent to an acid.
(c) pentanoic acid → heptan-3-one
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(c) benzyl bromide + sodium cyanide
Give the structure of the principal product(s) when each of the following alcohols reacts with (3) DMP and (4) 1 equiv NaOCl-TEMPO.
d. 1-methylcyclohexan-1,4-diol
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions by adding an organolithium reagent to an acid.
(a)
Show how you would synthesize each compound from starting materials containing no more than six carbon atoms.