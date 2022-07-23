Show how Wittig reactions might be used to synthesize the following compounds. In each case, start with an alkyl halide and a ketone or an aldehyde.
(a) Ph–CH=C(CH3)2
(b) Ph–C(CH3)=CH2
Show how Wittig reactions might be used to synthesize the following compounds. In each case, start with an alkyl halide and a ketone or an aldehyde.
(a) Ph–CH=C(CH3)2
(b) Ph–C(CH3)=CH2
Trimethylphosphine is a stronger nucleophile than triphenylphosphine, but it is rarely used to make ylides. Why is trimethylphosphine unsuitable for making most phosphorus ylides?
(a) Outline the syntheses indicated in Solved Problem 18-2, beginning with aldehydes and alkyl halides.
(b) Both of these syntheses of 1-phenylbuta-1,3-diene form the central double bond. Show how you would synthesize this target molecule by forming the terminal double bond.
Like other strong nucleophiles, triphenylphosphine attacks and opens epoxides. The initial product (a betaine) quickly cyclizes to an oxaphosphetane that collapses to an alkene and triphenylphosphine oxide.
(a) Show each step in the reaction of trans-2,3-epoxybutane with triphenylphosphine to give but-2-ene. What is the stereochemistry of the double bond in the product?
Show how Wittig reactions might be used to synthesize the following compounds. In each case, start with an alkyl halide and a ketone or an aldehyde.
(c) Ph–CH=CH–CH=CH–Ph
(d)
Write the sequence of steps required for the conversion of benzene into benzenediazonium chloride.