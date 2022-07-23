Textbook Question
Predict the products formed when cyclohexanecarbaldehyde reacts with the following reagents.
(a) PhMgBr, then H3O+
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Predict the products formed when cyclohexanecarbaldehyde reacts with the following reagents.
(a) PhMgBr, then H3O+
Predict the products formed when cyclohexanone reacts with the following reagents.
(l) acidic hydrolysis of the product from (k)
Predict the products formed when cyclohexanone reacts with the following reagents.
(k) sodium cyanide
Predict the products formed when cyclohexanecarbaldehyde reacts with the following reagents.
(d) excess ethanol and acid
Predict the products formed when cyclohexanecarbaldehyde reacts with the following reagents.
(e) propane-1,3-diol, H+
Predict the products formed when cyclohexanecarbaldehyde reacts with the following reagents.
(c) semicarbazide and weak acid