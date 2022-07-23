Acidic Hydrolysis

Acidic hydrolysis is a reaction where a compound reacts with water in the presence of an acid, leading to the cleavage of bonds and the formation of new products. In the context of ketones, this process can lead to the formation of alcohols or carboxylic acids. Recognizing the conditions and mechanisms of acidic hydrolysis is essential for predicting the products of the reaction involving cyclohexanone.