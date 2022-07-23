Step 1: Formation of the hydrazone - Start with cyclohexanone (a ketone) and hydrazine (NH₂NH₂). The carbonyl group (C=O) of cyclohexanone reacts with hydrazine in the presence of an acid catalyst. This involves nucleophilic attack by the lone pair on the nitrogen of hydrazine on the electrophilic carbon of the carbonyl group, forming a tetrahedral intermediate.