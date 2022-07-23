Base-Catalyzed Decomposition

In the Wolff-Kishner reduction, the strong base (KOH) plays a vital role in facilitating the decomposition of the hydrazone intermediate. The base deprotonates the hydrazone, leading to the formation of a carbanion that can eliminate nitrogen gas (N2) and yield the alkane product. This step is critical for the successful conversion of the carbonyl compound to an alkane, highlighting the importance of base strength and reaction conditions in organic synthesis.