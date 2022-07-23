Skip to main content
Ch. 18 - Ketones and Aldehydes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 18 - Ketones and AldehydesProblem 36b
Chapter 18, Problem 36b

Predict the major products of the following reactions:
(b)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize the reaction type. The reagents H₂NNH₂ (hydrazine) and KOH with heat indicate a Wolff-Kishner reduction. This reaction is used to reduce a carbonyl group (C=O) in aldehydes or ketones to a methylene group (-CH₂).
Step 2: Analyze the starting material. The given compound is a ketone with a carbonyl group attached to a secondary carbon. The rest of the molecule consists of alkyl groups branching off the main chain.
Step 3: Understand the mechanism. In the Wolff-Kishner reduction, hydrazine reacts with the carbonyl group to form a hydrazone intermediate. Under basic conditions and heat, the hydrazone undergoes decomposition, resulting in the removal of the oxygen atom and the formation of a methylene group (-CH₂).
Step 4: Predict the product. The carbonyl group in the ketone will be replaced by a methylene group (-CH₂), leaving the rest of the molecule unchanged. The major product will retain the same carbon skeleton as the starting material, but the carbonyl group will be reduced.
Step 5: Verify the structure. Ensure that the major product is consistent with the Wolff-Kishner reduction mechanism and that no other functional groups are affected during the reaction.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
10m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Wolff-Kishner Reduction

The Wolff-Kishner reduction is a chemical reaction used to convert carbonyl compounds, such as ketones and aldehydes, into alkanes. This process involves the use of hydrazine (H2NNH2) and a strong base, typically potassium hydroxide (KOH), under heating conditions. The reaction proceeds through the formation of a hydrazone intermediate, which is then deprotonated and subsequently decomposed to yield the corresponding alkane.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:57
Mechanism

Hydrazine and its Role

Hydrazine (H2NNH2) is a key reagent in the Wolff-Kishner reduction, acting as a nucleophile that reacts with carbonyl compounds to form hydrazones. This intermediate is crucial for the subsequent steps of the reaction, where it undergoes deprotonation and elimination to produce the final alkane product. Understanding the reactivity of hydrazine and its derivatives is essential for predicting the outcomes of reactions involving carbonyl compounds.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:49
Ammonia Derivatives

Base-Catalyzed Decomposition

In the Wolff-Kishner reduction, the strong base (KOH) plays a vital role in facilitating the decomposition of the hydrazone intermediate. The base deprotonates the hydrazone, leading to the formation of a carbanion that can eliminate nitrogen gas (N2) and yield the alkane product. This step is critical for the successful conversion of the carbonyl compound to an alkane, highlighting the importance of base strength and reaction conditions in organic synthesis.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:57
Base Catalyzed
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the major products of the following reactions:

(d)

799
views
Textbook Question

Propose a mechanism for both parts of the Wolff–Kishner reduction of cyclohexanone: the formation of the hydrazone, and then the base-catalyzed reduction with evolution of nitrogen gas.

910
views
Textbook Question

Draw structures of the following derivatives.

(a) the 2,4-dinitrophenylhydrazone of benzaldehyde

672
views
Textbook Question

Propose a mechanism for both parts of the Wolff–Kishner reduction of cyclohexanone: the formation of the hydrazone, and then the base-catalyzed reduction with evolution of nitrogen gas.

808
views
Textbook Question

Predict the major products of the following reactions:

(c)

1402
views
Textbook Question

Predict the major products of the following reactions:

(a)

1475
views