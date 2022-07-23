Textbook Question
Predict the major products of the following reactions:
(d)
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Predict the major products of the following reactions:
(d)
Propose a mechanism for both parts of the Wolff–Kishner reduction of cyclohexanone: the formation of the hydrazone, and then the base-catalyzed reduction with evolution of nitrogen gas.
Draw structures of the following derivatives.
(a) the 2,4-dinitrophenylhydrazone of benzaldehyde
Propose a mechanism for both parts of the Wolff–Kishner reduction of cyclohexanone: the formation of the hydrazone, and then the base-catalyzed reduction with evolution of nitrogen gas.
Predict the major products of the following reactions:
(c)
Predict the major products of the following reactions:
(a)