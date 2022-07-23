Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses.
(b) benzonitrile → propiophenone
Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses.
(b) benzonitrile → propiophenone
The Wittig reaction is useful for placing double bonds in less stable positions. For example, the following transformation is easily accomplished using a Wittig reaction.
(a) Show how you would use a Wittig reaction to do this.
(b) Show how you might do this without using a Wittig reaction, and then explain why the Wittig reaction is a much better synthesis.
Both NaBH4 and NaBD4 are commercially available, and D2O is common and inexpensive. Show how you would synthesize the following labeled compounds, starting with butan-2-one.
(a)
Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses.
(c) benzene → p-methoxybenzaldehyde
When LiAlH4 reduces 3-methylcyclopentanone, the product mixture contains 60% cis-3-methylcyclopentanol and 40% trans-3-methylcyclopentanol. Use your models, and make three-dimensional drawings to explain this preference for the cis isomer.
Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses.
(d)