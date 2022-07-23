There are three dioxane isomers: 1,2-dioxane, 1,3-dioxane, and 1,4-dioxane. One of these acts like an ether and is an excellent solvent for Grignard reactions. Another one is potentially explosive when heated. The third one quickly hydrolyzes in dilute acid. Show which isomer acts like a simple ether, and then explain why one of them is potentially explosive.
Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses.
(b) benzonitrile → propiophenone
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Key Concepts
Nitrile Reactivity
Grignard Reagents
Hydrolysis of Nitriles
Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses.
(a) benzene → n-butylbenzene
The Wittig reaction is useful for placing double bonds in less stable positions. For example, the following transformation is easily accomplished using a Wittig reaction.
(a) Show how you would use a Wittig reaction to do this.
(b) Show how you might do this without using a Wittig reaction, and then explain why the Wittig reaction is a much better synthesis.
Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses.
(c) benzene → p-methoxybenzaldehyde
When LiAlH4 reduces 3-methylcyclopentanone, the product mixture contains 60% cis-3-methylcyclopentanol and 40% trans-3-methylcyclopentanol. Use your models, and make three-dimensional drawings to explain this preference for the cis isomer.
Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses.
(d)