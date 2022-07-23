Synthesis of Alcohols

The synthesis of alcohols from carbonyl compounds typically involves nucleophilic addition followed by hydrolysis. In this case, the reaction of a Grignard reagent with diethyl carbonate leads to the formation of a tertiary alcohol after the intermediate is hydrolyzed. Understanding the mechanism of this reaction is vital for predicting the structure of the final product, such as 3-ethylpentan-3-ol, and for planning synthetic routes in organic chemistry.