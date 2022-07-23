Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses. Some of these conversions may require more than one step.
(d) ethyl acetate → 3-methylpentan-3-ol
Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses. Some of these conversions may require more than one step.
(d) ethyl acetate → 3-methylpentan-3-ol
Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses. Some of these conversions may require more than one step.
(c) isobutylamine → N-isobutylformamide
Grignard reagents add to carbonate esters as they add to other esters.
(c) Diethyl carbonate is a liquid reagent that is easy to handle. Also show how you might use diethyl carbonate instead of methyl isocyanate to make Sevin® insecticide.
One mole of acetyl chloride is added to a liter of triethylamine, resulting in a vigorous exothermic reaction. Once the reaction mixture has cooled, 1 mole of ethanol is added. Another vigorous exothermic reaction results. The mixture is analyzed and found to contain triethylamine, ethyl acetate, and triethylammonium chloride. Propose mechanisms for the two exothermic reactions.
Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses. Some of these conversions may require more than one step.
(e) cyclohexylamine → N-cyclohexylacetamide
(f) bromocyclohexane → dicyclohexylmethanol
Grignard reagents add to carbonate esters as they add to other esters.
(c) Diethyl carbonate is a liquid reagent that is easy to handle. In contrast, phosgene is a highly toxic and corrosive gas. Show how you might use diethyl carbonate instead of phosgene to make Lexan®.