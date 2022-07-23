In each part, rank the compounds in order of increasing rate of nucleophilic attack at C=O by a strong nucleophile like methoxide.
(b)
In each part, rank the compounds in order of increasing rate of nucleophilic attack at C=O by a strong nucleophile like methoxide.
(b)
The structures of four useful polymers are shown, together with some of their best-known products. In each case,
(i) determine the kind of polymer (polyamide, polyester, etc.).
(c)
(d)
In Section 21-16, we saw that Sevin insecticide is made by the reaction of 1-naphthol with methyl isocyanate. A Union Carbide plant in Bhopal, India, once used this process to make Sevin for use as an agricultural insecticide. On December 3,1984, either by accident or by sabotage, a valve was opened that admitted water to a large tank of methyl isocyanate. The pressure and temperature within the tank rose dramatically, and pressure-relief valves opened to keep the tank from bursting. A large quantity of methyl isocyanate rushed out through the pressure-relief valves, and the vapors flowed with the breeze into populated areas, killing about 2500 people and injuring many more.
(a) Write an equation for the reaction that took place in the tank. Explain why the pressure and temperature rose dramatically.
(b) Propose a mechanism for the reaction you wrote in part (a).
An unknown compound gives a mass spectrum with a weak molecular ion at m/z 113 and a prominent ion at m/z 68. Its NMR and IR spectra are shown here. Determine the structure, and show how it is consistent with the observed absorptions. Propose a favorable fragmentation to explain the prominent MS peak at m/z 68.
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The structures of four useful polymers are shown, together with some of their best-known products. In each case,
(i) Determine the kind of polymer (polyamide, polyester, etc.).
(ii) Draw the structures of the monomers that would be released by complete hydrolysis.
(iii) Suggest what monomers or stable derivatives of the monomers might be used to make these polymers.
(b)
Explain this curious result. What does this reaction tell you about the relative reactivity of esters and ketones?