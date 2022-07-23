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Ch. 22 - Condensations and Alpha Substitutions of Carbonyl Compounds
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 22 - Condensations and Alpha Substitutions of Carbonyl CompoundsProblem 76
Chapter 22, Problem 76

Predict the products from this sequence of reactions.

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1
Step 1: Analyze the first reaction. The starting compound is a β-keto aldehyde. When treated with NaOH and heat (Δ), an aldol condensation occurs. This reaction involves the deprotonation of the α-hydrogen of the aldehyde group, followed by nucleophilic attack on the ketone group. The product is typically an α,β-unsaturated ketone.
Step 2: Examine the second reaction. The product from the aldol condensation (compound A) reacts with (CH₃)₂CuLi, a Gilman reagent. Gilman reagents are known for their ability to perform conjugate addition (1,4-addition) to α,β-unsaturated carbonyl compounds. The methyl group from the Gilman reagent adds to the β-carbon of the α,β-unsaturated ketone, forming compound B.
Step 3: Consider the third reaction. Compound B reacts with CH₃CH₂Br, an alkyl halide, under conditions likely involving nucleophilic substitution. The enolate form of compound B (generated by deprotonation of the α-hydrogen) acts as a nucleophile and attacks the ethyl bromide, resulting in the formation of compound C.
Step 4: Summarize the transformations. The sequence of reactions involves aldol condensation, conjugate addition, and alkylation. Each step modifies the structure of the original molecule, leading to the final product.
Step 5: Verify the stereochemistry and regiochemistry. Ensure that the conjugate addition and alkylation occur at the correct positions, and confirm that the final product (compound C) is consistent with the expected reaction mechanisms.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Michael Addition

Michael addition is a nucleophilic addition reaction where a nucleophile adds to an α,β-unsaturated carbonyl compound. In this reaction, the nucleophile attacks the β-carbon, leading to the formation of a new carbon-carbon bond. Understanding this mechanism is crucial for predicting the products of the reaction sequence shown in the question.
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Reagents and Conditions

The choice of reagents and conditions significantly influences the outcome of organic reactions. In this sequence, sodium hydroxide (NaOH) and heat are used to facilitate the Michael addition, while (CH3)2CuLi acts as a nucleophile in the subsequent step. Recognizing how these reagents interact with the substrates is essential for predicting the products A, B, and C.
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Stereochemistry and Product Formation

Stereochemistry plays a vital role in determining the structure of the products formed in organic reactions. The orientation of substituents around the newly formed bonds can lead to different stereoisomers. In this reaction sequence, understanding the stereochemical implications of each step is important for accurately predicting the final products.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Propose mechanisms for the following reactions.

(b)

969
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Textbook Question

The Knoevenagel condensation is a special case of the aldol condensation in which an active methylene compound reacts with an aldehyde or ketone, in the presence of a secondary amine as a basic catalyst, to produce a new C=C. Show the starting materials that made each of these by a Knoevenagel condensation.

(f)

601
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Textbook Question

Propose mechanisms for the following reactions.

(a)

765
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Textbook Question

The Knoevenagel condensation is a special case of the aldol condensation in which an active methylene compound reacts with an aldehyde or ketone, in the presence of a secondary amine as a basic catalyst, to produce a new C=C. Show the starting materials that made each of these by a Knoevenagel condensation.

(e)

594
views
Textbook Question

The Knoevenagel condensation is a special case of the aldol condensation in which an active methylene compound reacts with an aldehyde or ketone, in the presence of a secondary amine as a basic catalyst, to produce a new C=C. Show the starting materials that made each of these by a Knoevenagel condensation.

(d)

712
views
Textbook Question

Propose mechanisms for the following reactions.

(c)

776
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