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Ch. 23 - Carbohydrates and Nucleic Acids
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 23 - Carbohydrates and Nucleic AcidsProblem 63c
Chapter 23, Problem 63c

Draw the structures of the following nucleotides.
(c) cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of guanosine: Guanosine is a nucleoside composed of the nitrogenous base guanine attached to a ribose sugar via a β-N-glycosidic bond. Familiarize yourself with the structure of guanine and ribose to begin constructing the molecule.
Add the phosphate group: In cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP), a phosphate group is attached to the ribose sugar. Specifically, the phosphate forms a cyclic bond by connecting the 3'-hydroxyl group and the 5'-hydroxyl group of the ribose sugar.
Draw the cyclic phosphate linkage: Represent the phosphate group as a tetrahedral structure with one oxygen atom forming a bond with the 3'-hydroxyl group of ribose and another oxygen atom forming a bond with the 5'-hydroxyl group. This creates a cyclic structure.
Combine all components: Assemble the guanine base, ribose sugar, and cyclic phosphate group into a single structure. Ensure that the guanine is attached to the ribose at the 1' position and the cyclic phosphate is correctly linked to the 3' and 5' positions of the ribose.
Double-check the structure: Verify that all bonds are correctly represented, the cyclic phosphate linkage is intact, and the overall structure matches the description of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleotide Structure

Nucleotides are the building blocks of nucleic acids, consisting of three components: a nitrogenous base, a five-carbon sugar (ribose or deoxyribose), and one or more phosphate groups. In the case of cGMP, the nitrogenous base is guanine, the sugar is ribose, and it contains a single phosphate group. Understanding this structure is essential for drawing and identifying nucleotides.
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Cyclic Nucleotides

Cyclic nucleotides, such as cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP), are formed when the phosphate group of a nucleotide bonds to the sugar's hydroxyl group, creating a cyclic structure. This cyclic formation is crucial for the function of cGMP as a signaling molecule in various biological processes, including vasodilation and neurotransmission.
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Guanine and Its Derivatives

Guanine is one of the four primary nitrogenous bases found in nucleic acids, and it plays a significant role in the structure of nucleotides. In cGMP, guanine is attached to the ribose sugar, and its specific arrangement influences the nucleotide's properties and functions. Recognizing guanine's structure helps in accurately drawing cGMP and understanding its biological significance.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the structures of the following nucleotides.

(a) guanosine triphosphate (GTP)

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Textbook Question

Draw the structure of a four-residue segment of DNA with the following sequence. (3′end) G-T-A-C (5′ end)

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Textbook Question

An important protecting group developed specifically for polyhydroxy compounds like nucleosides is the tetraisopropyldisiloxanyl group, abbreviated TIPDS, that can protect two alcohol groups in a molecule.

(a) The TIPDS group is somewhat hindered around the Si atoms by the isopropyl groups. Which OH is more likely to react first with TIPDS chloride? Show the product with the TIPDS group on one oxygen.

(b) Once the TIPDS group is attached at the first oxygen, it reaches around to the next closest oxygen. Show the final product with two oxygens protected.

(c) The unprotected hydroxy group can now undergo reactions without affecting the protected oxygens. Show the product after the protected nucleoside from (b) is treated with tosyl chloride and pyridine, followed by NaBr, ending with deprotection with Bu4NF.

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Textbook Question

Draw the structures of the following nucleotides.

(b) deoxycytidine monophosphate (dCMP)

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