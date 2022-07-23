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Ch. 23 - Carbohydrates and Nucleic Acids
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 23 - Carbohydrates and Nucleic AcidsProblem 52b
Chapter 23, Problem 52b

Predict the products obtained when d-galactose reacts with each reagent.
(b) NaOH, H2O

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1
Identify the structure of D-galactose: D-galactose is an aldohexose, meaning it contains six carbon atoms and an aldehyde functional group at the first carbon. It also has hydroxyl (-OH) groups attached to the other carbons in a specific stereochemical arrangement.
Understand the reaction conditions: The reagents NaOH and H2O indicate a basic aqueous environment. In such conditions, aldoses like D-galactose can undergo enediol rearrangement, which involves the formation of an enediol intermediate.
Describe the enediol rearrangement: The aldehyde group at C1 of D-galactose reacts with the hydroxide ion (OH⁻) to form an enolate ion. This enolate ion tautomerizes to form an enediol intermediate, which has hydroxyl groups on both C1 and C2.
Explain the possible outcomes: The enediol intermediate can rearrange back to the original aldehyde form (D-galactose) or isomerize to form other sugars. Specifically, D-galactose can isomerize to D-mannose or D-glucose, as these are epimers of D-galactose at different carbon centers (C2 and C4, respectively).
Summarize the products: The reaction in basic aqueous conditions will yield a mixture of D-galactose, D-glucose, and D-mannose due to the enediol rearrangement and isomerization processes.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

D-Galactose Structure

D-galactose is a six-carbon aldose sugar with a specific stereochemistry. It contains an aldehyde functional group and multiple hydroxyl groups, which influence its reactivity. Understanding its structure is crucial for predicting how it will interact with reagents like NaOH.
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Aldose Reactivity

Aldoses, such as d-galactose, can undergo various reactions, including oxidation, reduction, and glycosidic bond formation. In the presence of a strong base like NaOH, aldoses can undergo isomerization or aldol reactions, which are essential to consider when predicting reaction products.
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Base-Catalyzed Reactions

In organic chemistry, strong bases like NaOH can facilitate reactions by deprotonating functional groups or promoting nucleophilic attacks. In the case of d-galactose, NaOH can lead to the formation of an enolate ion, which can then react with water or other substrates, affecting the final products of the reaction.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the products obtained when D-galactose reacts with each reagent.

(e) H2, Ni

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Textbook Question

Predict the products obtained when D-galactose reacts with each reagent.

(d) Ag(NH3)2+ –OH

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Textbook Question

Classify the following monosaccharides. (Examples: D-aldohexose, L-ketotetrose.)

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Textbook Question

(a) Give the products expected when (+)-glyceraldehyde reacts with HCN.

(b) What is the relationship between the products? How might they be separated?

(c) Are the products optically active? Explain.

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Textbook Question

The relative configurations of the stereoisomers of tartaric acid were established by the following syntheses:

(1) D-(+)-glyceraldehyde HCN\(\xrightarrow{HCN}\) diastereomers A and B (separated)

(2) Hydrolysis of A and B using aqueous Ba(OH)2 gave C and D, respectively.

(3) HNO3 oxidation of C and D gave (-)-tartaric acid and meso-tartaric acid, respectively.

(a) You know the absolute configuration of D-(+)-glyceraldehyde. Use Fischer projections to show the absolute configurations of products A, B, C, and D.

(b) Show the absolute configurations of the three stereoisomers of tartaric acid: (+)-tartaric acid, (-)-tartaric acid, and meso-tartaric acid.

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Textbook Question

Predict the products obtained when d-galactose reacts with each reagent.

(c) CH3OH, H+

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