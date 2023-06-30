Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry26. Amino Acids, Peptides, and ProteinsProteins and Amino Acids
1:31 minutes
Problem 24e
Textbook Question

The herbicide glyphosate (Roundup®) kills plants by inhibiting an enzyme needed for synthesis of phenylalanine. Deprived of phenylalanine, the plant cannot make the proteins it needs, and it gradually weakens and dies. Although a small amount of glyphosate is deadly to a plant, its human toxicity is quite low. Suggest why this powerful herbicide has little effect on humans.

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
112
Was this helpful?
9:34m

Watch next

Master Peptides and Polypeptides with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
09:34
Peptides and Polypeptides
Johnny Betancourt
144
3
3
09:36
Standard Amino Acids
Johnny Betancourt
95
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.