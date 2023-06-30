The herbicide glyphosate (Roundup®) kills plants by inhibiting
an enzyme needed for synthesis of phenylalanine. Deprived of
phenylalanine, the plant cannot make the proteins it needs,
and it gradually weakens and dies. Although a small amount
of glyphosate is deadly to a plant, its human toxicity is
quite low. Suggest why this powerful herbicide has
little effect on humans.
