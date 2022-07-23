Under certain conditions, the bromination of cyclohexene follows an unusual rate law:
c. What is the overall kinetic order?
Under certain conditions, the bromination of cyclohexene follows an unusual rate law:
c. What is the overall kinetic order?
When a small piece of platinum is added to a mixture of ethene and hydrogen, the following reaction occurs:
Doubling the concentration of hydrogen has no effect on the reaction rate. Doubling the concentration of ethene also has no effect.
b. Write the unusual rate equation for this reaction.
c. Explain this strange rate equation, and suggest what one might do to accelerate the reaction.
•CH3 + HCl → CH4 + Cl•
b. What is the activation energy for this reverse reaction?
c. What is the heat of reaction (ΔH°) for this reverse reaction?
Draw the reaction-energy diagram for the following reverse reaction:
•CH3 + HCl → CH4 + Cl•
Under certain conditions, the bromination of cyclohexene follows an unusual rate law:
b. What is the kinetic order with respect to bromine?
Under certain conditions, the bromination of cyclohexene follows an unusual rate law:
a. What is the kinetic order with respect to cyclohexene?