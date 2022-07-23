Under certain conditions, the bromination of cyclohexene follows an unusual rate law:
c. What is the overall kinetic order?
Under certain conditions, the bromination of cyclohexene follows an unusual rate law:
c. What is the overall kinetic order?
When a small piece of platinum is added to a mixture of ethene and hydrogen, the following reaction occurs: Ethene
Doubling the concentration of hydrogen has no effect on the reaction rate. Doubling the concentration of ethene also has no effect.
a. What is the kinetic order of this reaction with respect to ethene? With respect to hydrogen? What is the overall order?
•CH3 + HCl → CH4 + Cl•
b. What is the activation energy for this reverse reaction?
c. What is the heat of reaction (ΔH°) for this reverse reaction?
Draw the reaction-energy diagram for the following reverse reaction:
•CH3 + HCl → CH4 + Cl•
Draw a reaction-energy diagram for the following reaction:
•CH3 + Cl2 → CH3Cl + Cl•
The activation energy is 4 kJ/mol (1 kcal/mol), and the overall ΔH° for the reaction is –110 kJ/mol (–27 kcal/mol).
Under certain conditions, the bromination of cyclohexene follows an unusual rate law:
b. What is the kinetic order with respect to bromine?