Nucleophilic Attack

Nucleophilic attack refers to the process where a nucleophile, which is an electron-rich species, donates a pair of electrons to an electrophile, forming a new bond. In the context of the halonium ion, a weak nucleophile attacks the carbon atom that bears a greater positive charge, which is often the more substituted carbon due to the stability of the resulting carbocation. This step is crucial for the conversion of alkenes to more complex organic molecules.