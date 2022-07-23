Predict the major product(s) for each reaction. Include stereochemistry where appropriate.
c. cis-but-2-ene + Cl2/H2O
d. trans-but-2-ene + Cl2/H2O
Predict the major product(s) for each reaction. Include stereochemistry where appropriate.
c. cis-but-2-ene + Cl2/H2O
d. trans-but-2-ene + Cl2/H2O
Give the expected major product for each reaction, including stereochemistry where applicable.
(a) but-1-ene + H2/Pt
(b) cis-but-2-ene + H2/Ni
Predict the major product(s) for each reaction. Include stereochemistry where appropriate.
e. 1-methylcyclopentene + Br2 in saturated aqueous NaCl
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions.
b. chlorocyclohexane → trans-2-chlorocyclohexanol
Problem-Solving Hint: The opening of a halonium ion is driven by its electrophilic nature. The weak nucleophile attacks the carbon bearing more positive charge.
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic conversions.
c. 1-methylcyclopentanol → 2-chloro-1-methylcyclopentanol
Problem-Solving Hint: The opening of a halonium ion is driven by its electrophilic nature. The weak nucleophile attacks the carbon bearing more positive charge.
Predict the major product(s) for each reaction. Include stereochemistry where appropriate.
a. 1-methylcyclohexene + Cl2/H2O
b. 2-methylbut-2-ene + Br2/H2O