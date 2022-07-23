Predict the product(s) you would expect from treatment of each compound with (1) dilute, neutral KMnO4 and (2) warm basic KMnO4, then dilute acid.
(a) hex-1-yne
Predict the product(s) you would expect from treatment of each compound with (1) dilute, neutral KMnO4 and (2) warm basic KMnO4, then dilute acid.
(a) hex-1-yne
Disiamylborane adds only once to alkynes by virtue of its two bulky secondary isoamyl groups. Disiamylborane is prepared by the reaction of BH3·THF with an alkene.
a. Draw the structural formulas of the reagents and the products in the preparation of disiamylborane.
b. Explain why the reaction in part (a) goes only as far as the dialkylborane. Why is Sia3B not formed?
For each compound, give the product(s) expected from (1) HgSO4/H2SO4 - catalyzed hydration and (2) hydroboration–oxidation.
c. hex-3-yne
For each compound, give the product(s) expected from (1) HgSO4/H2SO4 - catalyzed hydration and (2) hydroboration–oxidation.
b. hex-2-yne
Predict the product(s) you would expect from treatment of each compound with (1) dilute, neutral KMnO4 and (2) warm basic KMnO4, then dilute acid.
(b) hex-2-yne
For each compound, give the product(s) expected from (1) HgSO4/H2SO4 - catalyzed hydration and (2) hydroboration–oxidation.
a. hex-1-yne