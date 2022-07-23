Step 3: For reaction (h) with warm, concentrated KMnO4 in the presence of NaOH, understand that this is a strong oxidative cleavage reaction. The triple bond will be completely broken, and the alkyne will be oxidized to carboxylic acids. Since pent-1-yne is a terminal alkyne, one product will be a carboxylic acid (R-COOH), and the other will be carbon dioxide (CO2).