Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic transformations. Show all intermediates.
b. 2,2-dibromobutane → but-2-yne
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic transformations. Show all intermediates.
b. 2,2-dibromobutane → but-2-yne
Muscalure, the sex attractant of the common housefly, is cis-tricos-9-ene. Most syntheses of alkenes give the more stable trans isomer as the major product. Devise a synthesis of muscalure from acetylene and other compounds of your choice. Your synthesis must give specifically the cis isomer of muscalure.
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic transformations. Show all intermediates.
a. 2,2-dibromobutane → but-1-yne
Predict the products of reaction of pent-1-yne with the following reagents.
d. H2, Pd/BaSO4, quinoline
e. 1 equivalent of Br2
f. 2 equivalents of Br2
Predict the products of reaction of pent-1-yne with the following reagents.
a. 1 equivalent of HCl
b. 2 equivalents of HCl
c. excess H2, Ni
Predict the products of reaction of pent-1-yne with the following reagents.
j. NaNH2
k. H2SO4/HgSO4, H2O
l. Sia2BH, then H2O2, –OH