Elimination Reactions

Elimination reactions involve the removal of atoms or groups from a molecule, resulting in the formation of a double or triple bond. In the transformation from 2,2-dibromobutane to but-2-yne, a key step is the elimination of bromine atoms, which can be achieved through dehydrohalogenation. Understanding the mechanism of elimination reactions, including E2 and E1 pathways, is essential for predicting the formation of alkynes.