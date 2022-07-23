Predict the products of reaction of pent-1-yne with the following reagents.
g. cold, dilute KMnO4
h. warm, concd. KMnO4, NaOH
i. Na, liquid ammonia
Predict the products of reaction of pent-1-yne with the following reagents.
g. cold, dilute KMnO4
h. warm, concd. KMnO4, NaOH
i. Na, liquid ammonia
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic transformations. Show all intermediates.
c. but-1-yne → oct-3-yne
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic transformations. Show all intermediates.
a. 2,2-dibromobutane → but-1-yne
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic transformations. Show all intermediates.
e. 2,2-dibromohexane → hex-1-yne
Predict the products of reaction of pent-1-yne with the following reagents.
j. NaNH2
k. H2SO4/HgSO4, H2O
l. Sia2BH, then H2O2, –OH
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic transformations. Show all intermediates.
d. trans-hex-2-ene → hex-2-yne