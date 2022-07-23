Using cyclooctyne as your starting material, show how you would synthesize the following compounds. (Once you have shown how to synthesize a compound, you may use it as the starting material in any later parts of this problem.)
(i)
Using cyclooctyne as your starting material, show how you would synthesize the following compounds. (Once you have shown how to synthesize a compound, you may use it as the starting material in any later parts of this problem.)
(i)
Muscalure, the sex attractant of the common housefly, is cis-tricos-9-ene. Most syntheses of alkenes give the more stable trans isomer as the major product. Devise a synthesis of muscalure from acetylene and other compounds of your choice. Your synthesis must give specifically the cis isomer of muscalure.
Using cyclooctyne as your starting material, show how you would synthesize the following compounds. (Once you have shown how to synthesize a compound, you may use it as the starting material in any later parts of this problem.)
(h)
Predict the products of reaction of pent-1-yne with the following reagents.
d. H2, Pd/BaSO4, quinoline
e. 1 equivalent of Br2
f. 2 equivalents of Br2
Predict the products of reaction of pent-1-yne with the following reagents.
a. 1 equivalent of HCl
b. 2 equivalents of HCl
c. excess H2, Ni
Using cyclooctyne as your starting material, show how you would synthesize the following compounds. (Once you have shown how to synthesize a compound, you may use it as the starting material in any later parts of this problem.)
(g) cyclooctane-1,2-dione