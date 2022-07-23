Nucleophilic Addition Reaction

Nucleophilic addition reactions involve the attack of a nucleophile, such as an acetylide ion, on an electrophilic carbon atom of a carbonyl compound. This reaction typically results in the formation of an alcohol after subsequent protonation. Mastery of this reaction type is vital for constructing larger organic molecules and is a common strategy in organic synthesis, including the synthesis of pharmaceuticals like ethchlorvynol.