Formation of Ketones from Alkynes

When internal alkynes undergo hydroboration-oxidation, the resulting products are ketones. The reaction mechanism involves the addition of boron to the alkyne, followed by oxidation to form a carbonyl group. For unsymmetrical internal alkynes, the position of the carbonyl group can vary, leading to the formation of two different ketones. This illustrates the importance of understanding the structure of the starting alkyne in predicting the products of the reaction.