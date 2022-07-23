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Ch.9 - Alkynes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.9 - AlkynesProblem 20b
Chapter 9, Problem 20b

The hydroboration–oxidation of internal alkynes produces ketones.
b. When hydroboration–oxidation is applied to pent-2-yne, two products are obtained. Show why a mixture of products should be expected with any unsymmetrical ­internal alkyne.

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Step 1: Begin by understanding the hydroboration–oxidation reaction mechanism. Hydroboration involves the addition of a borane (BH₃ or a derivative) to the alkyne, followed by oxidation with hydrogen peroxide (H₂O₂) in a basic solution (NaOH). This reaction converts alkynes into alcohols, which subsequently tautomerize to ketones.
Step 2: Recognize that pent-2-yne is an unsymmetrical internal alkyne. Its structure is CH₃-C≡C-CH₂-CH₃. The unsymmetrical nature arises because the two groups attached to the triple bond (CH₃ and CH₂CH₃) are different.
Step 3: During hydroboration, the boron atom adds to one of the carbons in the triple bond, while the hydrogen adds to the other carbon. Since pent-2-yne is unsymmetrical, boron can add to either carbon in the triple bond, leading to two different intermediates.
Step 4: In the oxidation step, the boron-containing intermediate is converted into an alcohol. The alcohols formed from the two intermediates will undergo tautomerization (a chemical equilibrium process) to produce two different ketones. This is why a mixture of products is expected.
Step 5: To visualize the products, consider the two possible ketones: one where the carbonyl group forms on the CH₃ side of the triple bond, and the other where the carbonyl group forms on the CH₂CH₃ side. These two ketones are structural isomers, explaining the mixture of products.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hydroboration-Oxidation Reaction

The hydroboration-oxidation reaction is a two-step process used to convert alkenes and alkynes into alcohols. In the first step, borane (BH3) adds across the double or triple bond, resulting in a trialkylborane intermediate. The second step involves oxidation with hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) in a basic solution, converting the boron to a hydroxyl group. This reaction is notable for its anti-Markovnikov addition, leading to the formation of products with specific regioselectivity.
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General properties of hydroboration-oxidation.

Regioselectivity in Unsymmetrical Alkynes

Regioselectivity refers to the preference of a chemical reaction to yield one structural isomer over others when multiple possibilities exist. In the case of unsymmetrical internal alkynes, hydroboration can lead to different products depending on which carbon of the alkyne the boron adds to. This results in a mixture of ketones, as the reaction can produce different carbonyl groups based on the regioselective addition of boron.
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Formation of Ketones from Alkynes

When internal alkynes undergo hydroboration-oxidation, the resulting products are ketones. The reaction mechanism involves the addition of boron to the alkyne, followed by oxidation to form a carbonyl group. For unsymmetrical internal alkynes, the position of the carbonyl group can vary, leading to the formation of two different ketones. This illustrates the importance of understanding the structure of the starting alkyne in predicting the products of the reaction.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Show how hex-1-yne might be converted to

f. 2,2-dibromohexane.

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Textbook Question

For each compound, give the product(s) expected from (1) HgSO4/H2SO4 - catalyzed hydration and (2) hydroboration–oxidation.

c. hex-3-yne

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Textbook Question

The hydroboration–oxidation of internal alkynes produces ketones.

a. When hydroboration–oxidation is applied to but-2-yne, a single pure product is obtained. Determine the structure of this product, and show the intermediates in its ­formation.

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Textbook Question

For each compound, give the product(s) expected from (1) HgSO4/H2SO4 - catalyzed hydration and (2) hydroboration–oxidation.

b. hex-2-yne

1837
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Textbook Question

For each compound, give the product(s) expected from (1) HgSO4/H2SO4 - catalyzed hydration and (2) hydroboration–oxidation.

a. hex-1-yne

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Textbook Question

When pent-2-yne reacts with mercuric sulfate in dilute sulfuric acid, the product is a mixture of two ketones. Give the structures of these products, and use mechanisms to show how they are formed.

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