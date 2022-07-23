Show how hex-1-yne might be converted to
f. 2,2-dibromohexane.
Show how hex-1-yne might be converted to
f. 2,2-dibromohexane.
For each compound, give the product(s) expected from (1) HgSO4/H2SO4 - catalyzed hydration and (2) hydroboration–oxidation.
c. hex-3-yne
The hydroboration–oxidation of internal alkynes produces ketones.
a. When hydroboration–oxidation is applied to but-2-yne, a single pure product is obtained. Determine the structure of this product, and show the intermediates in its formation.
For each compound, give the product(s) expected from (1) HgSO4/H2SO4 - catalyzed hydration and (2) hydroboration–oxidation.
b. hex-2-yne
For each compound, give the product(s) expected from (1) HgSO4/H2SO4 - catalyzed hydration and (2) hydroboration–oxidation.
a. hex-1-yne
When pent-2-yne reacts with mercuric sulfate in dilute sulfuric acid, the product is a mixture of two ketones. Give the structures of these products, and use mechanisms to show how they are formed.