Problem 99

In Section 14–5, the oscillation of a simple pendulum (Fig. 14–48) is viewed as linear motion along the arc length 𝓍 and analyzed via F = ma. Alternatively, the pendulum’s movement can be regarded as rotational motion about its point of support and analyzed using T = Iα. Carry out this alternative analysis and show that θ (t) = θₘₐₓ cos ( g l \sqrt{\frac{g}{l}} t + θ), where θ (t) is the angular displacement of the pendulum from the vertical at time t, as long as its maximum value is less than about .