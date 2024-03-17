17. Periodic Motion
Energy in Pendulums
Problem 14.67
(II) An 1150-kg automobile has springs with k = 14,000 N/m . One of the tires is not properly balanced; it has a little extra mass on one side compared to the other, causing the car to shake at certain speeds. If the tire radius is 42 cm, at what speed will the wheel shake most?
